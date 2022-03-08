Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mirzapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mirzapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 396) in Mirzapur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mirzapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ratnakar Mishr won Mirzapur constituency seat securing 109196 votes, beating SP candidate Kailash Chaurasiya by a margin of 57412 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mirzapur constituency were 385084. Of that, 2,23,907 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

