Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Misrikh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Misrikh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 153) in Sitapur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Misrikh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ram Krishna Bhargava won Misrikh constituency seat securing 86403 votes, beating BSP candidate Manish Kumar Rawat by a margin of 20672 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Misrikh constituency were 344981. Of that, 2,17,473 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

