Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Modi Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Modi Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 57) in Ghaziabad district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Modi Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Manju Shiwach won Modi Nagar constituency seat securing 108631 votes, beating BSP candidate Wahab by a margin of 66582 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Modi Nagar constituency were 333378. Of that, 2,14,793 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Modi Nagar assembly constituency.