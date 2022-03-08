Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mohammadabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mohammadabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 378) in Ghazipur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mohammadabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Alka Rai won Mohammadabad constituency seat securing 122156 votes, beating BSP candidate Sibgatulla Ansari by a margin of 32727 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mohammadabad constituency were 394670. Of that, 2,27,861 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mohammadabad assembly constituency.