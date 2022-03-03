Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mohanlalganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mohanlalganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 176) in Lucknow district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mohanlalganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Ambrish Singh Pushkar won Mohanlalganj constituency seat securing 71574 votes, beating BSP candidate Ram Bahadur by a margin of 530 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mohanlalganj constituency were 341177. Of that, 2,19,099 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

