Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mughalsarai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mughalsarai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 380) in Chandauli district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mughalsarai Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sadhana Singh won Mughalsarai constituency seat securing 87401 votes, beating SP candidate Babulal by a margin of 13243 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mughalsarai constituency were 376583. Of that, 2,30,667 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mughalsarai assembly constituency.