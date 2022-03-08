Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Muhammadabad- Gohna Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Muhammadabad- Gohna Assembly Constituency (AC No. 355) in Mau district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Muhammadabad- Gohna Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Shriram Sonkar won Muhammadabad- Gohna constituency seat securing 73493 votes, beating BSP candidate Rajendra Kumar by a margin of 538 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Muhammadabad- Gohna constituency were 357208. Of that, 2,09,840 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Muhammadabad- Gohna assembly constituency.