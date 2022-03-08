Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Muradnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Muradnagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 54) in Ghaziabad district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Muradnagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ajit Pal Tyagi won Muradnagar constituency seat securing 140759 votes, beating BSP candidate Sudhan Kumar by a margin of 89612 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Muradnagar constituency were 419254. Of that, 2,52,479 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Muradnagar assembly constituency.