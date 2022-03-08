Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Muzaffar Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Muzaffar Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 14) in Muzaffarnagar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Muzaffar Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kapil Dev Agarwal won Muzaffar Nagar constituency seat securing 97838 votes, beating SP candidate Gaurav Swarup Bansal by a margin of 10704 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Muzaffar Nagar constituency were 334332. Of that, 2,14,469 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Muzaffar Nagar assembly constituency.
