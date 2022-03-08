Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Najibabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Najibabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 17) in Bijnor district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Najibabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Tasleem Ahmad won Najibabad constituency seat securing 81082 votes, beating BJP candidate Rajiv Kumar Agarwal by a margin of 2002 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Najibabad constituency were 329566. Of that, 2,14,420 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Najibabad assembly constituency.