Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Nanpara Assembly Constituency

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Nanpara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 07 2022, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 12:21 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nanpara Assembly Constituency (AC No. 283) in Bahraich district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Nanpara Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Madhuri Verma won Nanpara constituency seat securing 86312 votes, beating INC candidate Waris Ali by a margin of 18669 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nanpara constituency were 331660. Of that, 1,89,919 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nanpara assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

What's Brewing

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

 