Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Nanpara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nanpara Assembly Constituency (AC No. 283) in Bahraich district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Nanpara Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Madhuri Verma won Nanpara constituency seat securing 86312 votes, beating INC candidate Waris Ali by a margin of 18669 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nanpara constituency were 331660. Of that, 1,89,919 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nanpara assembly constituency.