Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Naraini Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Naraini Assembly Constituency (AC No. 234) in Banda district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Naraini Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Raj Karan Kabir won Naraini constituency seat securing 92412 votes, beating INC candidate Bharat Lal Diwakar by a margin of 45007 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Naraini constituency were 335788. Of that, 2,00,346 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

