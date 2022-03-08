Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Naugawan Sadat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Naugawan Sadat Assembly Constituency (AC No. 40) in Jyotiba Phule Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Naugawan Sadat Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Chetan Chauhan won Naugawan Sadat constituency seat securing 97030 votes, beating SP candidate Javed Abbas by a margin of 20648 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Naugawan Sadat constituency were 306855. Of that, 2,33,058 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Naugawan Sadat assembly constituency.
