Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Nautanwa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nautanwa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 316) in Maharajganj district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Nautanwa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, IND candidate Aman Mani Tripathi won Nautanwa constituency seat securing 79666 votes, beating SP candidate Kunwar Kaushal Kishore Singh (Munna Singh) by a margin of 32256 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nautanwa constituency were 349621. Of that, 2,11,437 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nautanwa assembly constituency.