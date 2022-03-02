Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Nawabganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nawabganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 121) in Bareilly district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Nawabganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kesar Singh won Nawabganj constituency seat securing 93711 votes, beating SP candidate Bhagwat Saran Gangwar by a margin of 39142 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nawabganj constituency were 315060. Of that, 2,13,479 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nawabganj assembly constituency.