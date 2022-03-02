Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Nighasan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nighasan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 138) in Kheri district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Nighasan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Ramkumar Verma won Nighasan constituency seat securing 107487 votes, beating SP candidate Krishna Gopal Patel by a margin of 46123 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nighasan constituency were 327486. Of that, 2,19,484 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nighasan assembly constituency.