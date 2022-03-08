Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Nizamabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nizamabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 348) in Azamgarh district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Nizamabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Alambadi won Nizamabad constituency seat securing 67274 votes, beating BSP candidate Chandra Dev Ram by a margin of 18529 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nizamabad constituency were 303975. Of that, 1,66,232 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

