Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Noorpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Noorpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 24) in Bijnor district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Noorpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Lokendra Singh won Noorpur constituency seat securing 79172 votes, beating SP candidate Naim Ul Hasan by a margin of 12736 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Noorpur constituency were 303478. Of that, 2,01,993 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

