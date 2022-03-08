Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Obra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Obra Assembly Constituency (AC No. 402) in Sonbhadra district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Obra Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sanjiv Kumar won Obra constituency seat securing 78058 votes, beating SP candidate Ravi Gond by a margin of 44269 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Obra constituency were 307843. Of that, 1,58,538 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

