Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Orai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Orai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 221) in Jalaun district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Orai Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Gauri Shankar won Orai constituency seat securing 140485 votes, beating SP candidate Mahendra Singh by a margin of 78879 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Orai constituency were 423932. Of that, 2,62,973 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Orai assembly constituency.