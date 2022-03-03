Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Orai Constituency Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Orai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 03 2022, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 20:06 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Orai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 221) in Jalaun district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Orai Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Gauri Shankar won Orai constituency seat securing 140485 votes, beating SP candidate Mahendra Singh by a margin of 78879 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Orai constituency were 423932. Of that, 2,62,973 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Orai assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

What's Brewing

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

 