Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Padrauna Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Padrauna Assembly Constituency (AC No. 330) in Kushinagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Padrauna Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya won Padrauna constituency seat securing 93649 votes, beating BSP candidate Javed Iqbal by a margin of 40552 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Padrauna constituency were 348913. Of that, 2,09,084 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

