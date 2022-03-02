Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Palia Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Palia Assembly Constituency (AC No. 137) in Kheri district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Palia Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Harvinder Kumar Sahani won Palia constituency seat securing 118069 votes, beating INC candidate Saif Ali Naqvi by a margin of 69228 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Palia constituency were 340784. Of that, 2,29,722 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Palia assembly constituency.