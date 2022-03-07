Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Paniyara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Paniyara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Paniyara Assembly Constituency (AC No. 319) in Maharajganj district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Paniyara Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Gyanendra won Paniyara constituency seat securing 119308 votes, beating BSP candidate Ganesh Shanker Pandey by a margin of 67491 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Paniyara constituency were 398745. Of that, 2,41,762 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

