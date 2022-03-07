Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Paniyara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Paniyara Assembly Constituency Result 2022
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Paniyara Assembly Constituency (AC No. 319) in Maharajganj district went to polls on March 3, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Paniyara Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Gyanendra won Paniyara constituency seat securing 119308 votes, beating BSP candidate Ganesh Shanker Pandey by a margin of 67491 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Paniyara constituency were 398745. Of that, 2,41,762 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Paniyara assembly constituency.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra
Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar
In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer
In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble
Pollution worsens skin and hair issues
Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday
Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone