Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Pathardeva Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Pathardeva Assembly Constituency (AC No. 338) in Deoria district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Pathardeva Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Surya Pratap Shahi won Pathardeva constituency seat securing 99812 votes, beating SP candidate Shakir Ali by a margin of 42997 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pathardeva constituency were 317739. Of that, 1,90,164 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

