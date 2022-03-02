Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Patiyali Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Patiyali Assembly Constituency (AC No. 102) in Etah district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Patiyali Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mamtesh won Patiyali constituency seat securing 72414 votes, beating SP candidate Kiran Yadav by a margin of 3771 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Patiyali constituency were 328107. Of that, 2,01,267 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

