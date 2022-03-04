Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Patti Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Patti Assembly Constituency (AC No. 249) in Pratapgarh district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Patti Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajendra Pratap Singh Alias Moti won Patti constituency seat securing 75011 votes, beating SP candidate Ram Singh by a margin of 1473 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Patti constituency were 339194. Of that, 2,05,679 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

