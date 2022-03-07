Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Payagpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Payagpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 287) in Bahraich district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Payagpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Subhash Tripathi won Payagpur constituency seat securing 102254 votes, beating SP candidate Mukesh Srivastava Alias Gyanendera Pratap by a margin of 41541 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Payagpur constituency were 363024. Of that, 2,03,322 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Payagpur assembly constituency.