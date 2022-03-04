Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Phaphamau Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Phaphamau Assembly Constituency (AC No. 254) in Allahabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Phaphamau Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vikramajeet won Phaphamau constituency seat securing 83239 votes, beating SP candidate Ansar Ahmad by a margin of 25985 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Phaphamau constituency were 356296. Of that, 2,02,695 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Phaphamau assembly constituency.