Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Phephana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Phephana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 360) in Ballia district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Phephana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Upendra Tiwari won Phephana constituency seat securing 70588 votes, beating BSP candidate Ambika Choudhary by a margin of 17897 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Phephana constituency were 314893. Of that, 1,77,174 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Phephana assembly constituency.