Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Phulpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Phulpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 256) in Allahabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Phulpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Praveen Kumar Singh won Phulpur constituency seat securing 93912 votes, beating SP candidate Mansoor Alam by a margin of 26613 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Phulpur constituency were 380837. Of that, 2,22,319 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Phulpur assembly constituency.