Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Pilibhit Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Pilibhit Assembly Constituency (AC No. 127) in Pilibhit district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Pilibhit Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sanjay Singh Gangwar won Pilibhit constituency seat securing 136486 votes, beating SP candidate Riaz Ahmad by a margin of 43356 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pilibhit constituency were 368537. Of that, 2,50,001 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pilibhit assembly constituency.