Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Pindra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Pindra Assembly Constituency (AC No. 384) in Varanasi district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Pindra Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Avadhesh Singh won Pindra constituency seat securing 90614 votes, beating BSP candidate Babulal by a margin of 36849 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pindra constituency were 342536. Of that, 2,01,486 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pindra assembly constituency.