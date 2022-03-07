Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Pipraich Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Pipraich Assembly Constituency (AC No. 321) in Gorakhpur district went to polls on March 3, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Pipraich Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mahendra Pal Singh won Pipraich constituency seat securing 82739 votes, beating BSP candidate Afatab Alam Urf Guddu Bhaiya by a margin of 12809 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pipraich constituency were 386459. Of that, 2,44,811 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pipraich assembly constituency.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra
Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar
In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer
In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble
Pollution worsens skin and hair issues
Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday
Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone