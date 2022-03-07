Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Pipraich Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Pipraich Assembly Constituency (AC No. 321) in Gorakhpur district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Pipraich Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mahendra Pal Singh won Pipraich constituency seat securing 82739 votes, beating BSP candidate Afatab Alam Urf Guddu Bhaiya by a margin of 12809 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pipraich constituency were 386459. Of that, 2,44,811 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pipraich assembly constituency.