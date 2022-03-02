Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Powayan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Powayan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 134) in Shahjahanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Powayan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Chetram won Powayan constituency seat securing 126635 votes, beating SP candidate Shakuntla Devi by a margin of 72417 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Powayan constituency were 361653. Of that, 2,27,140 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

