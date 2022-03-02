Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Puranpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Puranpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 129) in Pilibhit district goes to the polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Puranpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Babu Ram Paswan won Puranpur constituency seat securing 128493 votes, beating SP candidate Peetam Ram by a margin of 39242 votes. In 2017, the total voters in the Puranpur constituency were 369531. Of that, 2,44,573 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Puranpur assembly constituency.