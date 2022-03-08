Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Purqazi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Purqazi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 13) in Muzaffarnagar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Purqazi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pramod Utwal won Purqazi constituency seat securing 77491 votes, beating INC candidate Deepak Kumar by a margin of 11253 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Purqazi constituency were 313968. Of that, 2,03,180 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Purqazi assembly constituency.