Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Purwa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Purwa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 167) in Unnao district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Purwa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Anil Singh won Purwa constituency seat securing 97567 votes, beating BJP candidate Uttam Chandra Urf Rakesh Lodhi by a margin of 26483 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Purwa constituency were 390082. Of that, 2,42,214 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

