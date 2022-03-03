Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rae Bareli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rae Bareli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 180) in Rae Bareli district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rae Bareli Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Aditi Singh won Rae Bareli constituency seat securing 128319 votes, beating BSP candidate Mhd. Shahbaz Khan by a margin of 89163 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rae Bareli constituency were 351324. Of that, 2,03,881 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rae Bareli assembly constituency.