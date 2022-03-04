Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Ram Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Ram Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 267) in Barabanki district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Ram Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sharad Kumar Awasthi won Ram Nagar constituency seat securing 88937 votes, beating SP candidate Arvinda Kumar Singh 'Gope' by a margin of 22727 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ram Nagar constituency were 326186. Of that, 2,20,983 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

