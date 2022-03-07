Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Ramkola Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Ramkola Assembly Constituency (AC No. 335) in Kushinagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Ramkola Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SBSP candidate Ramanand Baudh won Ramkola constituency seat securing 102782 votes, beating SP candidate Purnmasi Dehati by a margin of 55729 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ramkola constituency were 346086. Of that, 1,94,119 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

