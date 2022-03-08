Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rampur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rampur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 37) in Rampur district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rampur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Mohammad Azam Khan won Rampur constituency seat securing 102100 votes, beating BJP candidate Shiv Bahadur Saxena by a margin of 46842 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rampur constituency were 381861. Of that, 2,13,882 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rampur assembly constituency.