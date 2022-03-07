Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rampur Karkhana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rampur Karkhana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 339) in Deoria district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rampur Karkhana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kamlesh Shukla won Rampur Karkhana constituency seat securing 62886 votes, beating SP candidate Fasiha Manzer Ghazala Lari by a margin of 9987 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rampur Karkhana constituency were 328341. Of that, 1,90,345 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

