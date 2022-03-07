Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Rampur Karkhana Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rampur Karkhana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 07 2022, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 20:17 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rampur Karkhana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 339) in Deoria district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rampur Karkhana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kamlesh Shukla won Rampur Karkhana constituency seat securing 62886 votes, beating SP candidate Fasiha Manzer Ghazala Lari by a margin of 9987 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rampur Karkhana constituency were 328341. Of that, 1,90,345 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rampur Karkhana assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

What's Brewing

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

 