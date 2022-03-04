Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rampur Khas Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rampur Khas Assembly Constituency (AC No. 244) in Pratapgarh district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rampur Khas Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Aradhana Mishra 'mona' won Rampur Khas constituency seat securing 81463 votes, beating BJP candidate Nagesh Pratap Singh Urf Chhote Sarkar by a margin of 17066 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rampur Khas constituency were 315794. Of that, 1,69,060 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

