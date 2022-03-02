Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rampur Maniharan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rampur Maniharan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 6) in Saharanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rampur Maniharan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Devender Kumar Nim won Rampur Maniharan constituency seat securing 76465 votes, beating BSP candidate Ravindra Kumar Molhu by a margin of 595 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rampur Maniharan constituency were 297983. Of that, 2,17,975 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rampur Maniharan assembly constituency.
