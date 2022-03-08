Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rasara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rasara Assembly Constituency (AC No. 358) in Ballia district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rasara Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Uma Shanker Singh won Rasara constituency seat securing 92272 votes, beating BJP candidate Ram Iqball Singh by a margin of 33887 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rasara constituency were 335654. Of that, 1,91,593 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rasara assembly constituency.