Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Robertsganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Robertsganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 401) in Sonbhadra district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Robertsganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Bhupesh Chaubey won Robertsganj constituency seat securing 89932 votes, beating SP candidate Avinash Kushvaha by a margin of 40538 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Robertsganj constituency were 325035. Of that, 2,02,275 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Robertsganj assembly constituency.