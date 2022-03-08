Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rohaniya Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rohaniya Assembly Constituency (AC No. 387) in Varanasi district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rohaniya Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Surendra Narayan Singh won Rohaniya constituency seat securing 119885 votes, beating SP candidate Mahendra Singh Patel by a margin of 57553 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rohaniya constituency were 379258. Of that, 2,31,592 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rohaniya assembly constituency.