Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rudauli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rudauli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 271) in Barabanki district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rudauli Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ram Chandra Yadav won Rudauli constituency seat securing 90311 votes, beating SP candidate Abbas Ali Zaidi Urf Rushdi Miyan by a margin of 31259 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rudauli constituency were 336229. Of that, 2,08,014 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rudauli assembly constituency.