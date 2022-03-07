Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rudrapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rudrapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 336) in Deoria district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rudrapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Jai Prakash Nishad won Rudrapur constituency seat securing 77754 votes, beating INC candidate Akhilesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 26789 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rudrapur constituency were 293183. Of that, 1,61,792 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

