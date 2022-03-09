Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sadabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sadabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 79) in Mahamaya Nagar district went to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sadabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Ramveer Upadhyay won Sadabad constituency seat securing 91365 votes, beating RLD candidate Dr Anil Chaudhary by a margin of 26610 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sadabad constituency were 345400. Of that, 2,25,480 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sadabad assembly constituency.